Pick Up an Unlocked LG G4 for $85 – 9/8/17

The LG G4 is a somewhat older device, but it can still pull its weight, and at a price of just $84.99, it’s definitely a good option for those that need to replace their phone quickly and cheaply. This LG G5 model is the AT&T model, but it is unlocked so it will work on GSM networks like T-Mobile and MVNO’s like Straight Talk and others.

LG G4 is an older device at this point, but since it was a flagship, it can still stand toe-to-toe with many of 2017’s smartphones. The LG G4 sports a 5.5-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage, should you need some more space. On top of that, there is also a removable 3000mAh battery. So if the battery should need replacing, you can simply pop it out and replace it pretty easily and quickly. The back is also replaceable so if you aren’t fond of the color you picked up, you can swap it out for another color or even a leather model.

eBay is offering up free shipping here, and it’s shipping out of Brooklyn, so it should arrive fairly quickly. There’s also no taxes included here, so it’s just $84.99 out the door, which is pretty good for this LG G4.