Pick Up an Unlocked Honor 6X for $179 – 9/17/17

The Honor 6X is a great looking “budget” smartphone, and right now its about $70 off of its regular price. Amazon is selling the Honor 6X for just $179 right now, which is down from its regular price of $249. It’s available in all three colors at this price – gold, gray and silver.

Honor 6X is the successor to the Honor 5X announced last year. It’s slightly more expensive, but it does have better specs. There’s a 5.5-inch full HD display here, with the Kirin 655 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage internally. There is a micro SD card slot that you can use for expanding storage on the Honor 6X, in case 32GB isn’t quite enough for you. This is all powered by a 3340mAh battery, which is non-removable but should keep you going all day long. Honor has also brought its dual-camera setup down to the budget range with the Honor 6X. So we’re looking at a 12-megapixel sensor and then a secondary 2-megapixel sensor as well.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

