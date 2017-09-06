Pick Up the Tronsmart 27W Dual USB Car Charger for $6.50 w/ Code – 9/6/17

Tronsmart’s popular dual-USB car charger is currently on sale over at Amazon. This car charger usually goes for around $12.99, but right now you can pick it up for as little as $6.50, thanks to a promo code. This promo code is LORDPY7M which you’ll need to use at checkout.

This Tronsmart car charger has two USB ports, one is a USB-A port and the other is USB-C, neither of which use Quick Charge capabilities but they can output at up to 2.4A. Which for being in a car, is not that bad. Since cars usually put out less power than a wall outlet. This car charger is a good one to pick up, as you’ll be able to charge up your smartphone while you’re on the go. And for $6.50, it’s rather hard to find a reason not to pick one up.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime