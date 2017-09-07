Pick Up Spigen’s Fast Wireless Qi Charger for $19 – 9/7/17

Spigen’s fast wireless Qi charger is currently on sale over at eBay. This is currently selling for just $18.99, which is a pretty decent price for fast wireless chargers. The fast wireless chargers are usually a bit more expensive due to them needing more power to charge devices faster.

This wireless charger, which is the F301W for those wondering, is a slim and compact wireless charger from Spigen. It’s a great one to pick up if you have just grabbed the Galaxy Note 8, or the Galaxy S8 and even the LG G6 (the LG V30 also supports Qi). This is going to allow you to simply put your phone down on your desk or a bedside table and start charging away. That’s definitely a nice way to start charging your device, because you’ll no longer need to worry about plugging it into the wall to start charging. Which is pretty cool to be honest.

This is sold on eBay from Spigen’s official seller account, so this isn’t a fake or anything like that, or even a third-party seller, which is nice. But it is slightly cheaper than what it is going for over on Amazon, which is a bit interesting. Now there is free shipping and no taxes here on the Spigen Fast Wireless Qi Charger as well.