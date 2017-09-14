Pick Up Sony’s MDR-1000X Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $298 – 9/14/17

Sony’s MDR-1000X are still the best pair of Bluetooth headphones you can pick up right now, and they are on sale over at B&H Photo. Currently, they are being sold for just $298, which is about $100 off of their regular price tag. Making it a great time to pick up a pair.

The Sony MDR-1000X did get a successor at IFA a few weeks ago, but those won’t be out until next month. The MDR-1000X are still one of the best pairs of Bluetooth headphones you can pick up. These headphones are Bluetooth with plenty of battery life inside. We’re looking at around 20 hours of continuous playback here. Now when it comes to audio quality, Sony uses 40mm drivers in each ear cup, so you’ll get some incredible sounding audio out of these headphones and also deep bass with crystal clear mids and highs available. The MDR-1000X are available in black and tan, both at this same price.

B&H Photo does offer up free expedited shipping on the Sony MDR-1000X headphones. However, there are taxes involved, if you live in the states of New Jersey or New York. Otherwise, there are no taxes collected on the Sony MDR-1000X headphones, which is a great thing for those that are not in New Jersey or New York.