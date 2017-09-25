Pick Up Seagate’s 5TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $125 – 9/25/17

Currently, Newegg’s eBay store is selling a 5TB Seagate USB 3.0 hard drive for just $124.99. Which is not only a ton of storage, but also a pretty incredible price for the amount of storage you are getting, and not to mention the fact that it is compatible with USB 3.0 for fast transferring of files.

This Seagate hard drive is an external one, with USB 3.0 support. Now, unfortunately it does still use USB-A over USB-C, so if you have a newer laptop that doesn’t use USB-A, you will need a dongle, but at least you have the fast transfers available thanks to USB 3.0. It is also a HDD instead of a SSD drive, which means it is not as fast as it could be. A SSD or Solid State Drive, is much faster, but the tech is also quite a bit more expensive. For a SSD drive that is about this price, you would only get around 256GB of storage, which is definitely not a whole lot.

eBay is offering up free shipping on this hard drive from Seagate (known as the Backup Plus), and it is also not charging any taxes here. So it’ll cost you $125 and that’s it. This hard drive will be great for those that need to backup their computers or just simply don’t completely trust the cloud just yet.