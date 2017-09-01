Pick Up the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB Portable Hard Drive for $69 – 9/1/17

Seagate’s popular Backup Plus Slim hard drive is currently on sale over at Amazon. This model is going for $68.99 right now, it typically retails for about $79.99, so that’s a pretty small discount, but still worth jumping on. Especially if you are in need of a portable external hard drive for this new school year.

This hard drive from Seagate is a USB 3.0-powered hard drive, so you’ll be getting some fast speeds out of this one, and it does still work with the usual USB-A ports on your laptop. Additionally, Seagate is offering it up in blue, red, silver and black. With 2TB of space, you’ll have enough room to store all of your photos, videos, documents and then some. This is a HDD model and not a SSD hard drive – SSD’s are still quite a bit more expensive due to them being newer.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

