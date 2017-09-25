Pick Up the SanDisk Ultra 128GB Micro SD for $49 – 9/25/17

SanDisk’s 128GB micro SD card is currently on sale for just $49.99. That’s a pretty low price for a ton of storage, especially if your smartphone has a micro SD card slot for expanding storage. Typically, this would go for $57.99, so it’s about $8 off of its regular price.

The SanDisk 128GB micro SD card brings a ton of storage to your smartphone – provided you have a smartphone with a micro SD card slot like the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, LG G6, LG V30, HTC U11 and a few others. It’s part of SanDisk’s ultra lineup, which means you’re looking at read and write speeds of around 100 MB/s, which is pretty fast. And that is definitely fast enough for recording in 4K, which is nice to see. It does also support running apps from the micro SD card, of course, again that is if your device supports doing so. SanDisk also offers a 10-year warranty on this micro SD card.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.