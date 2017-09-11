Pick Up The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 32GB For $144.99 – 09/11/2017

With Samsung’s latest and greatest Galaxy Note device launching officially on the 15th, older versions of the phone are bound to pop up at some much lower prices. Right now for example, you can pick up a 32GB Verizon model of the Galaxy Note 4 for just $145, and while this is a Verizon model with the Verizon Wireless branding on it, the phone is unlocked which means you can use it on more than just Verizon, definitely giving this device some more value on top of its good features and hardware.

The specs on the Galaxy Note 4 may be a bit behind now that it’s a few years old, but it’s still good hardware and it was one of the best devices of its time. The Galaxy Note 4 comes equipped with a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, a 16-megapixel rear camera, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. It should also be on Android Marshmallow software, and it has a fairly large battery coming in with a capacity of 3,220mAh, which is also removable so you can swap it out for a completely charged one if it ever dies on you in the middle of the day. There is a fingerprint sensor on the front so you can use it for unlocking the device, and for authorizing mobile payments with Android Pay. There’s also a 3.7-megapixel front-facing camera if you use the FFC for selfies or video chat, and of course since this is a Galaxy Note device it comes with the S Pen.