Pick Up A Refurbished Samsung Chromebook Plus for $349 – 9/8/17

Woot! is currently selling off a number of refurbished Samsung Chromebook Plus Chromebooks. These are selling for $349 each right now, which is $100 off of their regular price. Woot! is keeping a limit of three per customer here, and these will likely sell out fairly quickly. So if you are interested in picking one up, you’ll want to do so soon.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus was announced back in January. It’s the lower-end of the two Chromebooks Samsung announced. It’s virtually the same as the Chromebook Pro, other than the processor. It still has a 12.5-inch 3:2 aspect ratio touch display, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage inside. The Chromebook Plus has a touch screen which makes it great for interacting with Android apps, since this is compatible with the Google Play Store. Samsung also tossed in a S Pen here, which is great for taking notes or even drawing on the Chromebook. Of course, with this being a Chromebook, battery life is pretty impressive, with users getting around 10-12 hours on a charge.

Shipping is free on the Chromebook Plus, and there’s also no taxes here. While Woot! is owned by Amazon, they don’t offer up two-day shipping unfortunately. But the shipping dates that it currently shows on its website is September 13th through the 19th. And that will likely change as more of these sell.