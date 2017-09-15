Pick Up the Photive M90 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $49.95 – 9/15/17

Photive has discounted their M90 Bluetooth Speaker to just $49.95 right now. Typically this speaker runs closer to $100. Which makes this a pretty great deal, especially for those that need to pick up a new speaker for their desk or whatnot.

This Photive M90 Bluetooth Speaker is a larger, but still portable speaker and it is also waterproof. Making it a great choice to take outside and use near or in the pool, or even in the shower – we all know how often we sing in the shower. This one delivers around 20W of sound, and there is also a passive subwoofer inside which is going to provide plenty of sound, and great sounding audio at that. We’re also looking at 10 hours of battery life, which doesn’t sound like a lot for a speaker of this size, but it’s important to remember that when there is more power for audio and a passive subwoofer involved, that it needs more power and thus decreases battery life without adding in a huge battery.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

