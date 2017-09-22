Pick Up the Moto E4 Plus (Without Ads) for $139 – 9/22/17

The Moto E4 Plus is currently on sale over at Amazon, and it is actually a bit cheaper than the version sold with ads. The model sold with ads is $139.99, while this one without ads is $139.44 right now. That’s down from its regular price of $199. And that makes this a great deal, especially if you’re looking for a somewhat cheap smartphone.

Moto E4 Plus is by all means a “budget” smartphone. With 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, it definitely won’t outperform something like the Galaxy Note 8 or LG V30, but at this price, it’s not meant too. It does also sport a 5.5-inch HD display (meaning a 720p display), along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor inside. It also has a 5,000mAh battery inside, which is the big selling point on this smartphone. With a somewhat slower processor, and a HD display, this 5,000mAh battery is going to last quite a while. Of course, it does also run on Android Nougat.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

