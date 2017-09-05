Pick Up the Logitech Pop Home Switch Starter Pack for $60 – 9/5/17

Logitech’s Pop is currently on sale over on Amazon. It is offering up its start pack, which includes two switches to get you started. And it’s priced at $59.99. Typically these go for $99.99, so that’s $40 off of their regular price, making this a pretty good price for those looking for a simple way to get into home automation.

The Logitech Pop is a pretty interesting product out of Logitech. It basically can turn on any appliance that is smart, from anywhere in the house. So you can touch the button to turn on your lights in another room. You can also use it to control three different things, via one-touch, a double tap or a long-press. It works great for controlling SONOS music systems in your home, and allows you to quickly access your favorite preset stations and much more. The starter pack contains the bridge as well as 2 switches for getting started.

