Pick Up the Logitech Harmony Elite for $249 – 9/21/17

The Logitech Harmony Elite remote control is currently on sale over at Amazon. This one is typically priced at around $349, but currently it is on sale for just $249. Making it a pretty great price for the Harmony Elite.

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is an all-in-one universal remote which can control just about anything. It can be used to control your TV, your set-top boxes, your gaming consoles, and even your lights. It’s a great remote to pick up, especially if you are tired of using multiple remotes. The Logitech Harmony Elite also works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so that you can do things like turning on your TV with just your voice, which is a pretty interesting feature here. This includes the Harmony hub as well as the remote. It can control up to 15 different home entertainment devices, which most of us have far fewer.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

