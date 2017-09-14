Pick Up the JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $229 – 9/14/17

B&H Photo is currently offering up the JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $229. This is down from its regular price of $299, and also matches its all-time low price. B&H Photo is offering this speaker in all of its colors at this same price. That includes black, blue, red and camouflage.

The JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth speaker is a great speaker to pick up, particularly for using outside. This is a larger speaker, but still portable, which means that it has larger drivers inside and can push out much more sound. On top of that there is a larger battery, which can provide you with around 15 hours of continuous playback (it’s a 10,000mAh battery for those curious). It is also splashproof, but not waterproof. This means that it can sit near the pool and get splashed without any issues, but don’t expect to be able to toss it into the pool. It also has JBL Connect included, allowing you to go ahead and connect with up to three other JBL speakers that have JBL Connect included. Those could be other JBL Xtreme speakers, or even something like the JBL Flip 4, which is waterproof and a bit cheaper.

B&H Photo does offer up free expedited shipping on the JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth speaker here, and there is also no taxes. That is unless you live in the state of New Jersey or New York, then there are some taxes being collected. This sale is only good through the end of next week, so you’ll want to pick one up soon, before it’s over with and sold out.