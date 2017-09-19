Pick Up the Fitbit Charge 2 for just $85 – 9/19/17

The Fitbit Charge 2 is currently on sale over at eBay for just $84.99. That’s down from its regular price of $149.99, and also matches its lowest price ever. This is a refurbished model, and not brand new, but the seller lists it as being in excellent condition. So it’s likely one that was bought and then returned, or only used for a few days.

Fitbit Charge 2 is one of Fitbit’s most popular fitness trackers, and that’s due to how well it works, and the amount of features it offers. It has a huge display, which is still black and white, so the battery lasts quite a while. It can track your steps, activity, calories burned and your sleep. You can also track workouts, so you can see how far you are truly pushing yourself. Since this is the Charge 2, there is also a heart rate sensor included, so you can see how far your pushing yourself in different workouts. Of course, the heart rate sensor isn’t 100% accurate, but it is pretty close. On top of that, the Fitbit Charge 2 can get limited notifications on your wrist. So you can see who’s calling you and such.

eBay is offering up free shipping on the Charge 2 here, which ships out of New Jersey, so depending on where you are located, you may get it pretty quickly. There’s also no taxes involved here either.