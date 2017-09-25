Pick Up Eufy’s BodySense Smart Scale for $39 – 9/25/17

Eufy, which is a division of Anker, has discounted its smart scale to just $39.99. This is down from its regular price of $69.99, and it also makes it one of the cheapest smart scales on the market right now – in fact, it borders on the price of a regular scale these days.

The Eufy BodySense Smart Scale uses WiFi to connect with your smartphone, which will need the Eufy app (available for both iOS and Android) and it will sync your data. The scale will track just about every metric imaginable, when it comes to weighing in. Not only does it track your weight, but also your fat percentage, BMI, lean muscle weight and so much more. It also keeps track over time so that you can see how the composition of your body has changed – perhaps you’ve started lifting more weights, or doing more cardio, it’s a great way to see how these changes are affecting your body after a few weeks. Now the Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is available in both black and white, however at this price, it is only available in white. Which still looks really nice.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.