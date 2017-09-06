Pick Up Element’s 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $450 ($100 off) – 9/6/17

Element’s Fire TV version of their latest 50-inch TV is currently on sale. It is normally priced at $549, but right now, you can pick one up for just $449. Which is a pretty great price, and actually matches the price that it was back on Amazon Prime Day in July – when it sold out very, very quickly.

The Element Fire TV Edition is a regular 4K TV from Element, however it has Fire TV built-in. Which means you aren’t stuck with some mediocre OS that Element has installed for smart features. And you don’t need to buy a separate set-top box or use one of the precious HDMI ports on the back of the TV. All of which are great reasons to pick one up. On top of that, this TV does also have a great picture, and supports HDR. It’s available in a few different sizes, however right now it’s the 50-inch model that is on sale, and $100 off of its regular price.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime