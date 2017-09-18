Pick Up AUKEY Power Strip with 2 Outlets and 4 USB Ports for $16 w/ code – 9/18/17

AUKEY’s popular power strip is currently on sale over at Amazon. This power strip is usually $19.99, but right now you can pick one up for as little as $15.99 when you use the promo code AUKEYPAA at checkout. This price is going to be good now through September 22nd, so it’s a good time to pick one up.

This power strip from AUKEY is a good choice for those that have a lot of things that need to be plugged in. For instance, the power strip has two full sized AC outlets as well as four USB ports. Which means you can plug in your laptop, as well as your tablet, smartphone and even a wearable and still have space to plug in a few more things. This is great for those that are running out of outlets in their home. This is a great outlet to pick up and take on the go with you as well, as it’s great for traveling.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.

