Pick Up The Anker SoundBuds Curve BT Headphones For $32.99 – 09/13/2017

Finding a good pair of earbuds isn’t too challenging, but finding a good pair that offers decent audio and has good functionality and features Bluetooth wireless technology can be a bit more difficult, especially when you’re trying to grab a pair without breaking the bank or hurting your wallet. Right now you can pick up the Anker SoundBuds Curve for just $32.99 down from their normal price of $69.99. These are Bluetooth wireless earbuds that are designed for sport which means they’re perfect for wearing during your workouts, for taking on runs, or just wearing when out and about.

Because they’re built for sport, they’re also water resistant against rain and sweat, but you can’t immerse them in water which means you can’t wear these while swimming, so you’ll want to keep that in mind. Anker boasts a 12.5-hour run time on a single charge, and if you run out of battery life and are short on time to juice them back up, the good news is that these are capable of delivering one hour of battery life with just a ten-minute charge so you can get just enough, then charge them for a longer period of time later on if you need to. The headphones feature aptX HD technology which will help with better sound coming through the earbuds, and they have noise cancellation technology built in so you can hear your music or voice calls more clearly. The headphones come with multiple ear tips and wings so you can find the best fit for your ears, and they come with a carrying pouch that has a carabiner on the end so you can clip it to a bag.