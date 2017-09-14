Pick Up the Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite Car Charger for $10 – 9/14/17

Anker’s popular PowerDrive 2 Elite car charger is back on sale over on Amazon. It is typically sold for around $15-20, and right now you can pick one up for just $9.99. This matches its all-time low price, and makes this a great car charger to pick up, especially since it is a dual-port charger.

The Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite car charger is a dual-port car charger, but it does not use Quick Charge 3.0. Instead, it uses PowerIQ technology, which is Anker’s own proprietary quick charging technology. To put it in its simplest terms, the PowerIQ talks with your smartphone (or whatever device you have plugged in) to determine how much power it can take without causing damage to your device. From there it will deliver that power, up to 2.4A. Which is not quite Quick Charge 3.0, it’s actually closer to Quick Charge 2.0 speeds. This is a dual-port charger with two USB-A ports, and no cables included. That’s to be expected at this price. But it does mean that it will work with USB-C, micro USB and even Lightning for the iPhone and iPad. So that you can charge virtually any device with this car charger.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

