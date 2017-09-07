Pick Up the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa for $35 – 9/7/17

The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa is a great, cheap way to make your TV smarter, and now it’s even cheaper. Typically the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa would go for around $40 or so, but right now Amazon has shaved about $5 off of the regular price, bringing it down to just $35. That’s a great price for a great HDMI streaming stick.

This Fire TV Stick with Alexa plugs into the HDMI port on the back of your TV and adds a ton of functionality. It brings you a slew of different apps and games that are available to use. This includes some of your favorites like Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, DIRECTV NOW, Sling TV, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO NOW and so much more. There are over 100,000 apps and games available. And since it does have Alexa built-in, users are able to talk to their remote and have Alexa find them something to watch, or control their smart home. Or even better, Alexa can order Domino’s or Pizza Hut right from your TV. Which is a pretty interesting feature to have on your remote.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime