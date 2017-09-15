Pick Up 2 AUKEY Car Mounts for $8 w/ Code – 9/15/17

AUKEY’s popular air vent car mounts are currently on sale over at Amazon. This is a 2-pack that is currently up for $12.99, however if you use a promo code at checkout, you’ll save 39%, bringing the price down to just $7.92. The promo code is AUKEYHT5. This is usually the price you would pay for just one car mount, so you are essentially getting the second one for free.

This AUKEY car mount is an air vent car mount, and is also magnetic. This means that you do need to install a magnet piece onto the back of your phone (don’t worry, you can put it inside a case, so that it isn’t actually attached to your phone), and that is how your phone will be held in place. It sits on the air vent, which is a great place to mount your smartphone, because it is out of the way of your view when driving, but still close enough so that you can control your music and see the directions when using GPS and such.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime