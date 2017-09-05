OxygenOS Open Beta 23/14 For OnePlus 3/3T Rolling Out Now

OnePlus has officially released the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 23 and 14 for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, respectively. The latest OS release brings a number of neat new features and improvements, aiming to enhance the overall experience. OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners who have already flashed an Open Beta will get this new software version as an over-the-air (OTA) update. Otherwise, interested users will need to flash open beta software before being able to take advantage of the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 23/ 14. Flashing is fairly easy and straightforward, and OnePlus offers all the necessary instructions and guidance to do it without any issues or hassle.

The latest release brings a number of fine-tunings and improvements and many of them refer to the system’s user interface (UI). Contacts are now easier to find thanks to an alphabetical bar on the side, the lift-up display now gets an indicator for the battery level, and the warranty card can now also be found as an e-warranty under the About Phone section of the phone’s menu. The screen calibration is now closer to sRGB, which should fix the color accuracy issues of the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. OnePlus has also added a new “Shot on OnePlus” watermark toggle, which allows users to add their name to photos, or turn this feature off if they don’t want watermarks on their images. The company also says that the photo gallery should now load faster.

The latest Open Beta also brings the Android security update for August, which adds security patches to ensure the devices are up to date and protected against the latest threats. Other tweaks include better location accuracy for the Weather app, improved stability for Parallel apps, the option to set irregular alarms, and more. It’s worthy of note that immediately after the update, the flashlight might not work. OnePlus says the functionality will return to normal once the device is rebooted. OxygenOS Open Beta 23/ 14 is currently rolling out as an OTA update to all users part of the Open Beta program, but it’s also available for download from OnePlus. The company encourages users to give feedback and report any bugs they might encounter so that it can further improve the experience.