OxygenOS 4.5.0 For OnePlus 3 and 3T Adds New Features

A new update is now rolling out to units of the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T that will install new features and system improvements. This software package is identified by the manufacturer as the OxygenOS 4.5.0 which still runs on top of Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Among the new features is the lift-up display, an implementation of Ambient Display that turns on the screen once the smartphone is raised. Meanwhile, the Gaming Do Not Disturb mode blocks notifications once a game starts running, although this mode will still notify the user about incoming calls and alarms. On the other hand, the secure box is a feature incorporated into the handset’s default file manager that provides a private area for people to store sensitive files and photos and it can only be accessed by a passcode. The scheduled night mode feature allows the user to set a specific time to activate the night mode. Other new features included in this new software version are the low priority notification and network speed in the status bar.

There were also visual modifications made to the operating system and system applications. A new system-wide font, dubbed as the OnePlus Slate, has been added that should complement the default Google Roboto font. The default launcher of the OxygenOS now comes with the Shot on OnePlus wallpapers while the camera app is getting a Shot on OnePlus watermark that the users may place on their photographs. The manufacturer has also redesigned both the calling UI and the photo editor included in the default Gallery app. In addition, the animation for OnePlus’ Dash Charge feature, the proprietary fast charging technology licensed by the manufacturer from OPPO, has also been modified.

The OTA for this software upgrade is rolling out automatically, with the manufacturer first sending the installation package to a small set of users before deploying to more devices after a few days. However, people also have the choice to manually start the update process by going to the device settings. It is advisable that users backup the contents of the handset to a personal computer or a microSD card and check if there is enough battery capacity to last the entire installation procedure. If the device shuts down during an update, it may cause the handset to fail and lose important data in the process.