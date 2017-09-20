OUKITEL Mix 2 Video Is Here; OUKITEL K10000 Up For Pre-Order

OUKITEL has just announced that the OUKITEL K10000 Max is available for pre-order, while the company also shared some new images (and video) of the OUKITEL Mix 2 in which the company compares it to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. Let’s kick things off with the OUKITEL K10000 Max, shall we. This handset was announced by the company quite recently, actually, and OUKITEL has been hyping up its durability and battery life, as this phone comes with a huge 10,000mAh battery, and it’s a rugged smartphone at the same time.

Having said that, those of you who want to pre-order this smartphone can now do so via GearBest. The device costs $259.99 over at GearBest, and it seems like this will be the phone’s final price point. The purchase link is included below this article, and if you’d like to know some of the OUKITEL K10000 Max’s main specs, read on. The OUKITEL K10000 Max sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. This smartphone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6753 64-bit octa-core processor, while it sports a 13-megapixel shooter on the back. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone, and the phone sports two SIM card slots.

Now, as far as the OUKITEL Mix 2 is concerned, that phone is clearly inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, not only by its design, but by its name as well. In order to compare the two devices, OUKITEL has released a video in which the company compares those two phones. Both phones sport really thin bezels, though the OUKITEL Mix 2 has a considerably thicker ‘chin’ below the display, but you need to keep in mind that this phone is also considerably more affordable than the Mi MIX 2. Both phones are made out of metal and glass, it seems, though OUKITEL says it used a different material for the back of the OUKITEL Mix 2. The company did not state that the back of the OUKITEL Mix 2 is glass, but we’re presuming that’s the case due to the provided info. We do know that the OUKITEL Mix 2 sports a 6-inch fullHD display, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it will go on sale for $299.99 in October.

