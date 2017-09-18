OUKITEL Mix 2 And C8 Android Handsets Launching Next Month

OUKITEL seems to be working on two new ‘bezel-less’ smartphones, the OUKITEL Mix 2 and OUKITEL C8. OUKITEL says that both of these phones will sport the ‘Infinity Display’, though we’re sure that the company means ‘infinity’ as in ‘bezel-less’, and not ‘Infinity’ as in Samsung’s branded display. In any case, OUKITEL is promising compelling specs in both of these phones, and they’ll sport somewhat familiar designs, read on.

Let’s kick things off with the OUKITEL Mix 2, shall we. If you take a look at the first image down below, you’ll be able to see the OUKITEL Mix 2’s render. The device actually resembles the Xiaomi Mi MIX and Mi MIX 2 from the front, it has a rather noticeable chin below the display, while its side bezels are almost non-existent. There’s a really thin bezel above the display as well, as you can see. This handset will pack in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, and having that in mind, it will be the company’s first smartphone with 6GB of RAM. The company also said that the OUKITEL Mix 2 will sport a larger battery pack than the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, which means its battery will be larger than 3,400mAh. The OUKITEL Mix 2 will be available for $299.99 once the company launches it, so it will be considerably more affordable than the Mi MIX 2. This smartphone will be announced in October, says the company, and the OUKITEL C8 will also arrive next month, it seems.

The OUKITEL C8 is clearly inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S8, and this phone’s display will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will be fueled by the MediaTek MT6580A quad-core SoC, and it will pack in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. The device will ship with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras, and a 3,000mAh removable battery will also be included in this package. Android 7.0 Nougat will ship out of the box on this phone, and the device will be priced at $59.99. There you have it, two new handsets are coming from OUKITEL, and both of them will sport interesting designs. If you’d like to know more, follow the source link down below.