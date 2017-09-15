OUKITEL K10000 MAX Crushes Two iOS Devices In A Battery Test

The OUKITEL K10000 MAX will become available for purchase next week, and now OUKITEL released a new promo video which is focusing on the OUKITEL K10000 MAX’s battery life. The company actually decided to compare the OUKITEL K10000 Max with the iPhone 7 Plus and the iPad Mini 4 in the newest battery test, which you can check out in the video that is embedded down below. In this test, the company decided to increase the brightness on all devices to maximum, and also set them to max volume, just so that they’re on even playing ground.

Following those steps, OUKITEL tested the three devices by firing up 1 hour of WeChat on all three devices, while the company also fired up 1 hour of fullHD video recording after that, and then decided to play a fullHD cartoon online as well. Now, the iPhone 7 Plus managed to survive the WeChat video chat and a fullHD recording session, but the phone died after 50 minutes of online video playback. The iPad 4 Mini, on the other hand, also managed to go through the first two tests without an issue, but it died after 1 hour and 4 minutes of play a cartoon online. Now, as far as the OUKITEL K10000 MAX is concerned, the device actually had 99 percent of battery left after the 1 hour WeChat video chat session, while the phone was left with 87 percent battery life after 1 hours of fullHD video recording. At the point where the iPhone 7 Plus and the iPad 4 Mini turned off, the OUKITEL K10000 MAX still had 77 percent of battery life. The OUKITEL K10000 does have a huge battery, much larger than the two Apple-branded devices that were mentioned in this article, so it’s not exactly a surprise that it crushed them, but OUKITEL simply wanted to emphasize what a road warrior the OUKITEL K10000 MAX is in terms of battery life.

OUKITEL actually claims that the OUKITEL K10000 MAX’s battery can serve you for about a week before it needs a charge, presuming you’re a really light user of your smartphone. This smartphone is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and its 10,000mAh battery comes with 9V/2A fast charging. This handset sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6753 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it sports a 16-megapixel camera on its back.

