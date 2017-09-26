OUKITEL Highlights 8 Reasons To Buy Its New C8 Smartphone

The OUKITEL C8 is a new phone that comes loaded with a feature that is largely considered ‘new’ within the industry, an infinity display. However that is not the only feature on offer with this latest smartphone and now OUKITEL has offered up eight reasons as to why someone in the market looking for a new smartphone might want to consider the OUKITEL C8 over the rest of the now-common bezel-less phones.

The first is obviously the display as this is more than just a phone that is limited on bezels as the OUKITEL C8’s display also adopts the use of an 18:9 aspect ratio. Which among other thing, means it is taller and slimmer than what is commonly found on phones that adopt a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. Not only does this help to offer more viewing space on the front panel, but it also means the phone is physically easier to hold and used in a one-handed fashion. The second point to note about the OUKITEL C8 is this is a display that measures 5.5-inches in size and employs a 1280 x 720 resolution. So this is a display designed for brighter and more vivid colors, and one which comes protected thanks to the inclusion of Dragon Glass.

Next up is the battery as the OUKITEL C8 comes equipped with a 3,000 mAh battery which the company states is more than capable of powering the device for an entire day, if not longer. While the fourth feature worth noting is the cameras as the OUKITEL C8 comes loaded with a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. A combination which OUKITEL states has been optimized to offer an even better camera experience, and in particular by utilizing natural colors more than what is found on similarly priced smartphones. The fifth reason OUKITEL suggests the OUKITEL C8 is a smartphone worth considering is the general performance specs which consist of 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a MediaTek 6580A quad-core processor, as well as the option to expand the storage (up to 64GB) through the included microSD card support. A combination which OUKITEL notes means this phone is more than capable of dealing with the multitasking needs of today’s users. The sixth reason given is the included fingerprint sensor which has now become a must-have on smartphones due to the extra security that is on offer with this form of identification. Another reason some may want to consider the OUKITEL C8 over other phones is the general selection of color choice that is on offer with the OUKITEL C8. As this is a phone that is available in no less than five different colors, rose pink, midnight black, orchid purple, sunny gold, and sky blue.

Of course, the final, and probably one of the most compelling reasons to consider the OUKITEL C8 is that this is a phone that is priced extremely competitively. To put the price into perspective, the OUKITEL C8 offers up all of the above seven reasons to buy in a package that is priced at only $69.99. A price that clearly shows the value on offer compared to other entry-level phones while offering some features which are more often associated with higher-priced smartphones. As a comparison, OUKITEL has also now released the video below which shows the OUKITEL C8 compared against the Xiaomi Redmi 4X. While those interested in finding out more about the OUKITEL C8 or placing a pre-order can do so through the link below.