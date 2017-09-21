OUKITEL Explains Why C8 Is A Better Purchase Than Xiaomi Redmi 4X

The OUKITEL C8 and the Xiaomi Redmi 4X are two of the newest smartphones to emerge from their respective manufacturers and in many ways are comparable phones. Resulting in some maybe wondering why one is a better purchase than the other. OUKITEL is now looking to provide some answers to that question by drawing on aspects like the display, the color selection, camera capabilities, and the general specs to highlight that the OUKITEL C8 is the better purchase overall.

Display

For example, when it comes to the display the OUKITEL C8 has the added wow factor due to it being a phone that has adopted the 2017 trending ‘infinite display’ feature as the OUKITEL C8 features a 5.5-inch display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. In other words, it is taller and slimmer and houses a display inside a phone body size that is more commonly associated with smaller display smartphones – like the Redmi 4X. As the Redmi 4X utilizes a 5-inch display along with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. Which means that while these phones are somewhat similar in size, the OUKITEL C8 is the one that offers more display.

Color Choice

Moving on to the color selection and this is something that is very easy to sum up. If you are the type of buyer that likes having the option to choose from a range of colors, then the OUKITEL C8 is likely to be the more suitable phone for you. As the OUKITEL C8 is available in five different color options compared to the Redmi 4X which is available in three different color choices.

Image Quality

When it comes to camera capabilities, this is always going to be something that is a little debatable and especially now as different smartphones not only sport different camera sensors, but also different camera configurations, software tweaks, and so on. When it comes to these two phones though, the similarities are there to be seen with both sporting a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Therefore, a comparison comes more down to the actual quality of the outputted images with OUKITEL arguing that its C8 produces warmer images that are higher in color saturation.

Specs

Last but not least is the general specs breakdown. Although what OUKITEL is actually highlighting here is the price as the spec list for both of these smartphones is largely identical. Other than the differences already noted with the display, both smartphones make use of a 1280 x 720 resolution. Likewise, both smartphones come loaded with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and a rear-positioned fingerprint sensor. Likewise, and again as already noted, both smartphones offer the same camera configuration consisting of a 13-megapixel rear camera, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. As for the price, the Redmi 4X is available for $109 and as OUKITEL points out the OUKITEL C8 is available for $69.99.