OUKITEL Compares Its Mix 2 Against Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 2

OUKITEL recently introduced a new smartphone it calls the OUKITEL Mix 2 and in many ways this is a device that is comparable against Xiaomi’s similar-named Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. Due to this OUKITEL has now made a comparison between the two devices to showcase where they are similar as well as where they are different. Those specifically interested in the design similarities and differences of the two phones will want to check out the new OUKITEL video below.

While the video does show that the two devices are fairly alike on the outside, there are some differences. For example the materials used, as while Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 2 makes use of a ceramic back, OUKITEL’s Mix 2 employs the use of a glass back. Likewise, the spec lists for both devices also highlight a number of other differences between the two phones. Where they are certainly similar is on the display with both devices offering a 5.99-inch display along with an FHD+ resolution. Likewise, they both do offer variants that include as much as 6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage, with the first notable spec difference coming in the processor department as the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 adopts the help of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 while the OUKITEL Mix 2 employs the help of a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC. Another clear difference is on the camera front as while the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, the OUKITEL Mix 2 in contrast not only features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera but is also equipped with a dual rear camera setup. One that is spearheaded by a 21-megapixel primary camera and backed up by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. You can see a full breakdown of the spec similarities and differences of the two devices below.

Of course one area where they are vastly different is in the price department as the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 can be picked up for around $589.99 while the OUKITEL Mix 2 comes with a $299.99 retail price making it almost half the cost of Xiaomi’s Mi MIX option. Adding to that, OUKITEL is also running various promotions where you could either get a $30 or $50 off coupon to be used against the purchase of the Mix 2 further driving down the initial cost at launch. As well as offering the possibility of winning one for free. More details on the OUKITEL Mix 2 and its various launch promotions through the link below.