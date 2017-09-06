Oreo’s Background Execution Limits Good News For Gamers

Android 8.0 (Oreo) is now officially here and owners of various Google-affiliated devices are already able to download and install the update. For the rest of the Android world, it will be a matter of waiting for manufacturers and carriers to periodically release the Android Oreo update to their devices. As with any upgrade, Oreo does bring with it a number of improvements, although most of these are coming in the form of under-the-hood improvements. Like for example, ‘Background Execution Limits.’ Whether you are more interested in casino online games or MMO games, Android and the Google Play Store has you covered. However, regardless of the game, these typically can consume battery at much faster rates, as well as slowing down the general performance of the device used to game with. Especially compared to what might be experienced with lesser-demanding Android apps. This is where Background Execution Limits come in though. As with Android Oreo, Background Execution Limits look to specifically limit what an app can do when it is not directly being used.

To ensure a more reliable and stable smartphone experience (whether that be when gaming, watching a video, or even just surfing the internet), Oreo’s Background Execution Limits stops apps from unnecessarily running or performing tasks in the background and especially when not in use. It is important to note here the difference between background and foreground services as the latter usually directly impacts on the user experience. So for instance if a music streaming app is playing in the background while gaming, the listening experience is essentially more of a foreground service – in spite of the app effectively running in the background. In these instances, Background Execution limits will not have any unnecessary impact on the user experience – in short, the music keeps playing as if the app was being used in the foreground.

In contrast, what Background Execution Limits intends to do, is ensure that when an app is idle or not directly being used, aspects and services which would normally run in the background are limited considerably. These apps will still be able to perform scheduled tasks and so on, but compared to previous versions of Android, these apps will no longer be able to continually run in the background. Which in turn, means this will result in far less demand being placed on the system in general. Allowing the Android device to run more smoothly and with less interruptions, regardless of what the user is doing. Which is great news for those who do often play games or watch videos on Android devices, as these more heavier-demanding services will still be able to demand as much of the system resources as they need to run, without the impact of other apps also draining system resources at the same time. Something which not only will provide a better high-end gaming experience on high-end and more-capable smartphones, but even more so on devices which are not quite as spec-heavy. These devices are already limited in their system resources and therefore ensuring that limitation is not reached as quickly as it used to be, means that regardless of what level or tier smartphone you have going forward, gaming in general is likely to be a more fluid and enjoyable experience.