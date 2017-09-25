OPPO Mix Leaks With SD835, 6GB Of RAM And An AMOLED Display

OPPO is one of China’s largest smartphone manufacturers at the moment, and it seems like the company is planning to release a new flagship smartphone in the near future, at least according to the latest leak, rumor and benchmarking info. An image of the OPPO Mix Geekbench listing just surfaced in China, though this listing dates back to July 14. In any case, according to the provided info, the OPPO Mix will packs in 6GB of RAM, and the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, which is Qualcomm’s most powerful chip at the moment. This Geekbench image says that this smartphone is fueled by Android 7.1.1 Nougat, though OPPO’s custom UI will come pre-installed on top of Google’s OS.

Now, it’s worth noting that this Geekbench listing cannot be found on the site, it leaked in China, and considering that it is not currently included on Geekbench’s website, we cannot confirm that it is legit. In any case, in addition to this benchmarking info, the source also claims that the OPPO Mix will arrive in November, and an alleged image of this phone has also appeared. This image is rather blurry, so we don’t get to see all the details here, but according to the source, the OPPO Mix will ship with an AMOLED display which will be provided by Samsung. The source also claims that the phone will ship with a bezel-less display, and that its camera will be capable of utilizing a 5x optical zoom, which seems to be highly unlikely. This handset will not be a part of the company’s ‘Find’ series, it seems, at least according to the source, OPPO plans to launch a whole new line of devices by releasing the OPPO Mix. This handset managed to score 1,907 points in the single-core benchmark, while it scored 6,596 points in the multi-core test. We are still not sure whether this handset will be called the OPPO Mix, or is this just its codename, but if this info is legit, we’ll find out in about two months.

OPPO had released a number of smartphones this year, but the company still did not release a high-end smartphone. The OPPO R11 and R11 Plus are OPPO’s current flagships, and even though they’re rather interesting and powerful devices, they ship with the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC, which is Qualcomm’s mid-range processor. OPPO actually did not release a high-end phone for a while, and despite that, the company’s sales have been really high in Asia for quite some time now.

