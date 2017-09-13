OPPO A71 Unveiled In China With 3GB Of RAM, Android Nougat

OPPO has just announced the OPPO A71 in India, following the phone’s original announcement which occurred about a week ago in China. The OPPO A71 is OPPO’s budget offering, this handset is inferior to the OPPO R11 and R11 Plus, that’s for sure, though it’s also considerably more affordable than those two phones. The OPPO A71 is made out of metal, and interestingly enough, it does not sport a fingerprint scanner. This phone sports three capacitive buttons below its display, while it has physical keys on both its left and right sides. The volume up and volume down buttons can be found on the left, while the device’s power / lock key is placed on the right.

The OPPO A71 features a 5.2-inch 720p (1280 x 720) IPS display, along with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). This smartphone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core processor, and a 3,000mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package. A single 13-megapixel shooter (PDAF, f/2.2 aperture) can be found on the back of this smartphone, while a 5-megapixel snapper (1.4um pixel size, f/2.4 aperture) is included on the front side of this handset. 4G VoLTE connectivity is available here, and the device ships with support for WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.0. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the OPPO A71, and on top of it, you’ll get OPPO’s custom UI, ColorOS 3.1. There are two SIM card slots included in this phone, while the device measures 143.1 x 73.8 x 7.6mm, and weighs 137 grams.

The OPPO A71 comes in Black and Gold color variants, and it costs Rs. 12,990 in India. This smartphone is already available for purchase in the country, and if you’d like to get a copy, visit Flipkart, as Flipkart has exclusive rights to sell this handset, at least as far as online sales are concerned. Now, if you decide to pick up the OPPO A71, you’ll also get several benefits, including No Cost EMI, Buyback Guarantee, up to 60GB of additional data for Jio users, and so on. You’ll be able to get more info if you follow the source link down below.