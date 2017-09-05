OPPO A71 Launches With Mid-Range Specifications For $200

OPPO has launched a new affordable smartphone called the OPPO A71, available on the company’s official websites in Malaysia and Pakistan. The smartphone is primarily aimed at price-conscious consumers and seeks to offer a good performance on a budget. Since first gaining major attention in late 2012 with the OPPO Find 5, the Chinese original equipment manufacturer has released a number of other handsets covering virtually all segments of the smartphone market. The latest OPPO A71 clearly won’t compete at in the high-end segment of the market, but it does hold its own.

The OPPO A71 sports a sleek metal unibody design, slim profile, budget price tag, and good specifications for its category. The handset has a 5.2-inch HD display panel with a resolution of 1,280 by 720 pixels, a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek MT6750 system-on-chip (SoC), 3GB of RAM, and 16GB of native storage which is expandable via a microSD card by up to 256GB. Other specs of the newly announced handset include a 13-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel front shooter, 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 7.1 Nougat enhanced with the company’s proprietary Color OS 3.1 software suite. OPPO says that the battery powering the A71 should last for an entire day on a single charge, adding that its front camera features a dedicated mode for selfie panoramas, bokeh effects, and a range of filters for high-quality images. The OPPO A71 supports two Nano SIM cards and GSM networks, with its connectivity options including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and microUSB.

In terms of size, the OPPO A71 measures 148.1 x 73.8 x 7.6mm and weighs 137 grams together with its battery. The smartphone doesn’t have a fingerprint reader and lacks most extra features supported by more expensive offerings, being just an affordable mid-ranger aimed at providing consumers with good value for money. The OPPO A71 is priced at 858 Malaysian Ringgit, which translates to roughly $200 based on today’s conversion rates. The handset is already available for purchase in Malaysia and will go on sale in Bangladesh and Pakistan in the coming weeks, but the phone maker has yet to offer additional details regarding potentially wider availability, i.e. clarify whether the OPPO A71 will reach other countries after its initial launch. The handset was announced in two color options – black and gold, with both having identical price tags.