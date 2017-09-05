OnePlus Targets Students With New OnePlus 5 Ad

OnePlus looks to be targeting students with a new OnePlus 5 ad in an attempt to show why it’s the best possible smartphone for going back to school. The main ad is aptly titled The Perfect Phone for Students and goes through a set of different notable OnePlus 5 features in a relatable manner to the everyday life of the average student, while the other ads simply focus on specific features of the device that are useful to everyone.

Only the first ad shown below is targeting students but all of them could apply to students as the remaining videos are features that everyone would be using. The timing of OnePlus’ new ad shouldn’t be surprising as it’s now time for students to be going back to school and OnePlus is having a promotion where students can get 10 percent off the OnePlus 5, and what better way to highlight that than with a new ad, right? Naturally, OnePlus mentions this back to school promotion at the end of the video too, so just in case any students which forget about it watch the video all the way through they can be reminded.

YouTube ads are a pretty common practice these days even for the most major brands, and they seem to be a much more effective approach than the way OnePlus used to market its smartphones. The student ad is not entirely new as it was actually published about six days ago, with the newest ad included here actually being the one highlighting the intelligent reading mode which adjusts the lighting filter for the display when reading automatically based on the amount of surrounding light. For instance, if it’s darker and you’re reading something on your smartphone, the intelligent reading mode will add the night mode filter so as to filter out the blue light to be more comfortable on your eyes in that darker setting, while if you’re reading in a much lighter situation the filter will be lifted and appear as normal. This of course is just one of the many features that the OnePlus 5 offers as it also comes powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, comes with 6GB of RAM in the base model, and uses USB Type-C with OnePlus’ Dash Charge for a day’s power in half an hour.