OnePlus Shares Four Camera-Related Ads For The OnePlus 5

OnePlus has released four new ads on YouTube, all of which are talking about the OnePlus 5’s camera and its features. All of these videos have been embedded below this article, and the first one actually talks about the ‘Portrait Mode’, which the OnePlus 5 is capable of shooting. The OnePlus 5 actually comes with a dual camera setup, one of those lenses is a telephoto lens, and the OnePlus 5 is actually capable of blurring out the background, so when you’re shooting in Portrait Mode, you can leave your friend (or whomever you’re taking a picture of) in focus, while the background gets blurred out. In this ad, Kevin Abosch actually talks about this feature, as he’s one of the more popular professional photographers who focus on shooting portraits.

The second ad puts the OnePlus 5’s ‘Burst Mode’ feature in focus. This ad takes us to India, it seems, It talks about the Burst Mode which lets you take images proper images even if your subject is not standing still, which is often the case. The third ad promotes the OnePlus 5 camera’s ‘Pro Mode’, which contains quite a bit of features inside of it. Inside the Pro Mode, you can flip a switch and start shooting your images in RAW mode, while you also get access to a histogram, white balance settings, and so on. The last ad actually focuses on a feature that is available in the camera’s Pro Mode that we’ve mentioned earlier, shooting in RAW format. Now, if you capture an image in RAW, it will be larger than your typical .jpg image, and there’s a good reason for that, a RAW image will give you far more details to work with when it comes to post-processing. If you plan on editing your image after it has been taken and are looking to tune it up just right, you might want to consider shooting in RAW, and using a program / app that is capable of editing RAW images properly.

The OnePlus 5 is the company’s flagship phone which was announced earlier this year, and has been available for purchase for quite some time now. This smartphone is made out of metal, and it comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display. The OnePlus 5 comes in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, while it sports a dual camera setup on the back. This smartphone also packs in 3,300mAh non-removable battery, and ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin on top of it.

