OnePlus Sends Out Invites For September 19th Paris Event

OnePlus is sending out invites for a September 19th Paris event, set to happen in just one week as it takes place next Tuesday. There is little to go on based on the invite save for the date, as well as the name of design firm Castelbajac Paris, suggesting that OnePlus is teaming up with Jean-Charles De Castelbajac for what may be a new collection of accessories, or perhaps a new device of some kind. Reportedly, OnePlus is said to have confirmed that it is partnering with Jean-Charles De Castalbajac for a collaboration called Callection, though what that entails is still unknown at the moment.

The invite tells recipients to save the date and a message at the bottom reads “when the style meets its machine, one night in September in Paris,” which doesn’t seem to allude to anything in regards to what OnePlus plans to showcase at this upcoming event. De Castalbajac is a French designer, so even though there is no information about any products or initiatives that OnePlus will be announcing when this event begins, what seems clear is that whatever the partnership is for it will be influenced in some way by design and that could mean cases and/or other types of accessories designed by De Castalbajac for the OnePlus 5.

There’s also the possibility that OnePlus may launch a special De Castalbajac edition of the OnePlus 5, as it did something similar earlier this year with the OnePlus 3T when it launched the Colette Edition device, coming in a special matte black color that was available in limited quantities and could only be purchased in Paris where the event was held to announce that product. Partnerships like this one aren’t unheard of between design firms and electronics companies. Samsung for example, has plenty of partnerships with various fashion and design brands for some of its third-party accessories that launch alongside its most high-end phones like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, and the recently announced Galaxy Note 8. Considering this and OnePlus’ earlier Colette partnership, it shouldn’t be too strange to see OnePlus collaborating with another design brand for its newest device.