OnePlus Publishes More YouTube Ads To Promote The OnePlus 5

OnePlus has published more YouTube ads to promote the OnePlus 5, its latest flagship smartphone that launched officially earlier this year. While there are already a number of YouTube ads for this device, it looks like OnePlus sees fit to continue forward momentum in highlighting its most recent phone’s greatest strengths, such as Dash Charge, as well as other features like what OnePlus is referring to as Dual Lane technology to allow for faster downloads and uploads, and the Gaming Do Not Disturb Mode which not only disables notifications, but also disables the hardware buttons so that you can truly enjoy your game without any distractions and without accidentally hitting any buttons that will take you back the home screen, something which happens more often than some people might think.

There are three new ads for the OnePlus 5 that were published, all of them today making these the most recent, and each one of them corresponding to one of the above-mentioned features. Though it’s easy to imagine how something like Gaming Do Not Disturb Mode will work, the video does a nice job of visualizing what that might look like to someone who was watching a OnePlus 5 owner sit down and block out the world while they get their game on.

The other two videos, both of which are pretty short little ad spots just like the Gaming Do Not Disturb Mode ad, simply explain the way Dual Lane works, albeit briefly, and display the comparison of Dash Charge on the OnePlus 5 and the fast charging inside of the Samsung Galaxy S8+, which you can likely tell from the video thumbnail below seems to lean in favor of the OnePlus 5. The test is also over a period of 30 minutes time, though that isn’t the actual video length as the time has been sped up so that OnePlus could show the whole charging process for that 30 minutes. This wouldn’t be OnePlus’ first time comparing its Dash Charge to another top-tier phone with similar technology, and the timing has remained constant. After all, OnePlus’ motto is that you can get a day’s worth of battery life in just 30 minutes.