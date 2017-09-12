OnePlus’ New Ads Are Focusing On OnePlus 5’s Performance

OnePlus has just released two new ads for the OnePlus 5 on its official YouTube channel. Now, these two ads are actually putting focus on OnePlus 5’s performance, and it seems like OnePlus borrowed some footage from its keynote for these two ads. The first ad you can see down below, actually talk most about the Snapdragon 835, its features, and OnePlus’ powerful internals. It mentions that the Snapdragon 835 is a 10nm chip, and that it comes with the Adreno 540 GPU. This video also reminds us that OnePlus managed to pack in LPDDR4X RAM in the OnePlus 5, and that you’re also getting UFS 2.1 flash storage here.

The second ad is all about ‘smoothness’, as OnePlus is trying to emphasize that the OnePlus 5 is an extremely smooth smartphone, while the company’s employee also explains how OnePlus 5 can prioritize and de-prioritize apps in order to boost performance and decrease battery use. These are 30-second ads, both of them, and if you’re interested in checking them out, they’re both embedded down below. Having said that, it’s worth reminding you that OnePlus is currently running a promotion for students on the site, which can get you a 10 percent discount on any product, including the OnePlus 5, if you’re a student and you’re interested. The OnePlus 5 comes with top-tier specs, and it is made out of metal. This handset, unlike its predecessor, it sports a dual camera setup on the back. This handset also comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes out of the box, with OnePlus’ OxygenOS on top of it. OnePlus’ software is actually one of the reasons why this handset performs the way it does, which is also something that was mentioned in the second ad down below.

The OnePlus 5 comes in two variants, actually, one variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the second one brings 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The OnePlus 5 packs in a 3,300mAh non-removable battery, and it features a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper. 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel cameras are available on the back of the OnePlus 5, while the phone also features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display.

