OnePlus 3 Closed Beta Group Now Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo

According to a new report, the OnePlus 3 users, who are a part of the company’s closed beta group, have started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS. Now, this report also mentions that the OnePlus 3T will start receiving this update soon as well, and the same can be said for the OnePlus 5 as well. Those of you who are part of the beta program, but not a closed beta program, will probably get the update by the end of this month, at least if this report is to be believed.

This report also adds that the update which the company is now seeding to the closed OnePlus 3 beta group is not yet ready to be pushed to other beta users, as it comes with nonfunctional NFC, unstable WI-Fi hotspot functionality, buggy WiFi and Bluetooth that doesn’t work as it should. The company seems to be working hard in order to provide quick updates for its consumers, and it’s actually nice to see that the OnePlus 3 received the update first, before the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5, even though it’s a bit weird. In any case, at this rate, Android 8.0 Oreo will land to all three devices even before it is expected. If the open beta really lands by the end of this month, we could see a stable version of this update available for all three devices in October or November at the latest, but we’re only guessing at this point.

As most of you probably already know, all three of the aforementioned OnePlus-branded phones ship with the company’s OxygenOS skin out of the box. Now, this skin looks like stock Android, but it comes with some additional features / options, which is not a bad thing, as you’re getting plenty of utility out of it. OxygenOS is a rather light skin, and it’s certainly easier to upgrade to a new version of Android than a number of heavy skins that are available out there. Android 8.0 Oreo is not a complete revamp of Android, but it comes with a number of performance upgrades, and some features as well, like the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, for example. Android 8.0 Oreo also brings a number of battery-related improvements / features and the notification shade also received some nice upgrades.