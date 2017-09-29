One Of Galaxy A (2018) Phones Leaks With An Infinity Display

Samsung had introduced a series of Galaxy A devices in January this year, and the next-gen Galaxy A (2018) smartphone has just surfaced in a first detailed leak. We’ve already seen part of the back of this phone a couple of days back, and now we get to see both its front and back sides thanks to this render. Now, we do not know if this is the Galaxy A3, A5 or A7 (2017), but chances are all of those phones will look identical one to the other, and the differences between them will come down to size.

Now, as you can see, this smartphone sports Samsung’s Infinity display, as a number of rumors indicated it will. The phone’s display sports curved corners, and it seems like the device is made out of metal and glass, just like the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8, though unlike those phones, the Galaxy A (2018) handsets probably won’t sport a curved display due to pricing limitations. The Galaxy A (2018) smartphones will, however, come with a curved glass on top of the display, and according to this image, a dedicated Bixby button will be a part of the offering, and it will be located below the phone’s volume rocker on the left. The device’s power / lock key will be included on the right-hand side of the Galaxy A (2018) devices, and a fingerprint scanner will be included below the phone’s single main camera An LED flash is also visible on the back of this handset, and the back of the phone is curved on the sides, while the company’s branding is also present on the back. We don’t really get to see the device’s speaker here, which probably means that the loudspeaker will be included on the bottom, next to the Type-C USB port.

If this leak is accurate, Samsung will definitely up its game when it comes to the design of its mid-range smartphones. The company is removing the physical home button, and is shrinking bezels instead, while you’ll get a set of on-screen buttons on this phone, similar to the setup we’ve seen on the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8. As far as specs are concerned, we don’t really have all that much info at the moment, but the Galaxy A7 (2018) did pop up on GFXBench a while back. If GFXBench is to be believed, the device will sport a fullHD display (probably with an 18:9 aspect ratio), 4GB of RAM and a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera. Android 7.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on this phone, and on top of it, you’ll get Samsung’s custom UI. It is possible that the company might introduce its Galaxy A (2018) lineup before the end of the year, but chances are Samsung will do that in January next year.