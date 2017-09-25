Olixar X-Duo Galaxy Note 8 Case Review

When it comes to the Galaxy Note 8, you’re going to want to make sure that device is protected. Simply for the fact that the Galaxy Note 8 is made of glass and metal. Which means if it gets dropped, the chances of either the front of back shattering is pretty high. So instead of taking that chance, putting a case on the Galaxy Note 8 is definitely a good idea. There are hundreds if not thousands of cases available for the Galaxy Note 8, and one of the thinner ones available is the Olixar X-Duo. It’s a carbon fiber case that looks great on the Galaxy Note 8.

This case from Olixar is the X-Duo, and it retails for $29.99. It’s a carbon fiber case that also has a hard frame that keeps the case on the Galaxy Note 8. The frame is actually available in gray, silver and gold, so you can pick the color that fits your Galaxy Note 8 the best. Unfortunately, Olixar does not offer it up in an Orchid Gray color, which would look great on the Orchid Gray Galaxy Note 8. The case, as you’d expect, is pretty easy to install on the Galaxy Note 8, basically just slide the Galaxy Note 8 into the case and you’re all set.

Olixar has only included cut outs on the top, bottom and back of the device. On the back, there is a rectangular cutout for the cameras, flash, and fingerprint sensor. On the top there is just a small one for the microphone up there. But the bottom has about five cutouts. This includes one for the 3.5mm headphone jack, the USB-C port, the other microphone, speaker and then the S Pen silo. These cutouts are actually somewhat small, but they still work for using the 3.5mm headphone jack and then the USB-C port, so there’s that. Now when it comes to the S Pen silo, it does make it a tiny bit more difficult to bring out the S Pen, but it still works. As for the power button, Bixby and volume rocker, those aren’t cut out, but they are in black, so it makes them easier to see them to press, on that silver frame (at least in our case). These buttons are still very easy to press, so we didn’t have issues pressing the power, volume or Bixby buttons.

Probably the most important aspect of a case, besides the look, is how it feels in the hand. And actually, it was almost easy to forget that you had a case on the Galaxy Note 8. The Olixar X-Duo is a very lightweight case. It also doesn’t add a ton of bulk to the Galaxy Note 8, which makes it even easier to use, and also easier to pocket. Now as far as looks go, the carbon fiber back looks very sharp. And of course, it does add a fair bit of grip to the back of the Galaxy Note 8, so that it’ll stay in your hand without any issues. During our use of the Olixar X-Duo, we didn’t have the Galaxy Note 8 slip out of our hands at all, or feel like it would slip.

Now, the original price of the Olixar X-Duo case is $29.99, and that is a pretty hefty price compared to other cases from Spigen, Lumion and even Caseology. However, for a case that feels like this, looks this good and is this lightweight, you’re getting what you pay for. Which is a good thing. And let’s face it, even $30 for a case is cheaper than having to replace the Galaxy Note 8 or its display because you dropped it and shattered the display. Replacing the display will cost over $100. So it’s definitely worth grabbing. And you can pick it up from Amazon right now.