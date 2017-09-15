Official Wallpapers From The Xiaomi Mi A1 Are Now Available

Xiaomi had introduced its first Android One smartphone, the Mi A1, and now its stock wallpapers have popped up online. In case you’re interested in getting wallpapers that come pre-installed on this smartphone, you can do so via the provided link down below, but before you do that, it might be wise to check out the gallery, just so that you see if you’re interested in any of these images. Wallpapers in the gallery have been compressed, but you can get them in their original size from the aforementioned link.

Most of these wallpapers are abstract, which is something Xiaomi users are used to by now, but there are also a couple of them that are showing off some really nice nature-themed landscapes. All in all, you will find nine wallpapers here, in case you’re interested. Having said that, the Xiaomi Mi A1 is essentially a rebranded Xiaomi Mi 5X which was announced earlier this year. Considering this is an Android One smartphone, it comes with stock Android out of the box, and Google will send updates to this device directly, so you should get new versions of Android relatively quickly. The Xiaomi Mi A1 ships with Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box, but Google did promise that Android 8.0 Oreo will land to the phone before the end of this year. The Xiaomi Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable native storage. This phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, and a 3,080mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package, and it supports fast charging, in case you were wondering.

This smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel dual camera setup on its back, while a dual-LED, dual-tone flash is also included here. A fingerprint scanner can be found on the back of this phone, and this handset also included two SIM card slots. Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity is also available on this smartphone, and the device comes with a set of capacitive keys below its display. The Xiaomi Mi A1 had been released in India, and 40 more countries will follow in the near future. You can also get this handset from GearBest, via the provided links down below.

