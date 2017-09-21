Official: Nokia 8 Will Be Announced In India On September 26

Nokia will introduce its Nokia 8 flagship in India soon, the company has just confirmed that the phone will be announced on September 26. The company has started sending out press invites for the said event in India, which will kick off at 11:30AM on September 26, and even though the company did not specifically confirm that the Nokia 8 is coming, the invite’s tagline strongly indicates that it will be announced.

The Nokia 8 was originally announced last month as the company’s first Android-powered flagship. This handset has been available in Europe for quite some time, and it is priced at around €599 ($710), which translates to Rs. 45,900, so that might be the phone’s price point in India. The phone will not cost exactly Rs. 45,900, though, but this price point might be a close approximate, if Nokia doesn’t opt to increase or decrease the Nokia 8’s pricing for the Indian market, we’ll just have to wait and see what will happen. The Nokia 8 is quite a powerful handset, not only does it come with the Snapdragon 835, which is one of the most powerful processors in the market at the moment, but it also sports a 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display. The Nokia 8 also includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while you will find two 13-megapixel shooters on the back of this handset, which come with Carl Zeiss optics. A 13-megapixel shooter is included on the front side of the Nokia 8, and the device comes with Nokia OZO audio, and a 3,090mAh non-removable battery (Quick Charge 3.0 is included).

The Nokia 8 also comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which serves as the company’s home key as well, while the phone doesn’t exactly have the thinnest bezels out there, but it’s a nice looking device despite that. The phone’s back is curved on the sides, and the device comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, though Android 8.0 Oreo is expected to land on the device in the near future. That is more or less it, we’ll have to wait a couple of more days to find out how much exactly will the device cost in India, and chances are it will become available soon after it gets announced, if not immediately.