Official Meizu M6 Camera Samples Are Now Available

Meizu had introduced its budget handset, the Meizu M6, yesterday, and the company has just released some official camera samples to go with that launch. In the gallery down below, you’ll be able to find a bunch of camera samples from the device, but do keep in mind that these camera samples are compressed, unfortunately, but the compression seems to be on point, so we’ll be able to get at least some detail from them.

Now, before we take a look at the camera samples, it’s worth noting that these images were shot using the phone’s main camera, the Meizu M6 comes with a 13-megapixel main shooter, which packs in an RGBW color sensors, and an f/2.2 aperture, while a 5P lens is also included here. This camera comes with ArcSoft’s image optimization algorithms, which should help when it comes to reduction noise, and also improve HDR photography in general. Now, the images that were shared by the company are quite solid, there’s plenty of color here, and those colors seem to be well balanced, which applies to these images in general. The details are also spot on, and the camera nailed the beach shot, the sun did not ruin the image, white balance is spot on. Unfortunately, though, the company did not share any low light shots, it seems, so we’ll have to wait until we get a review unit in order to check those out.

The Meizu M6 is a metal-clad, budget phone, which is also quite compact at the same time. The Meizu M6 comes with a 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, and both in terms of specs and the design, it resembles its predecessor, the Meizu M5. The Meizu M6 is fueled by an unnamed 64-bit octa-core SoC which is clocked at 1.5GHz, and the phone comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants, which ship with 16GB and 32GB of native storage, respectively. A 3,070mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, along with the company’s Flyme 6 skin. The Meizu M6 comes in Silver, Gold, Black and Blue color variants, and it will become available outside of China in the near future.

