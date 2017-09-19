Official: Android 8.0 Oreo Coming To The Essential PH-1 Soon

Essential has just confirmed that Android 8.0 Oreo is on its way for the Essential PH-1, the company’s first smartphone. Essential did not say when exactly will this update start rolling out, but the company did let us know, via its official Twitter account, that the update is coming, and to ‘watch for updates in the next couple of months’. This suggests that the update might not be right around the corner, but it suggests that it will arrive before the end of the year, which was to be expected considering that Essential runs a very clean build of Android, almost stock, as they’d say. It’s also worth noting that Essential’s VP of Software, Rebecca Zavin, recently said that the update will hit the Essential PH-1 in the next month or two, so it might even arrive before December.

The Essential PH-1 was announced not so long ago, and it managed to intrigue quite a few consumers due to its rather unique design language. This smartphone comes from a company which is led by the father of Android, Andy Rubin, and the device comes with really thin bezels, it has a small chin below the display, but its bezels on the sides and above the display are basically non-existent. The device does, however, have a ‘notch’ in the upper portion of its display, which breaks the perfect display line and houses a front-facing camera, though it’s not nearly as big as the one on the iPhone X. The Essential PH-1 is already available for purchase, and this phone is made out of ceramic and titanium, it comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and a set of on-screen buttons. The corners of this phone’s display are curved, and the device comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

The Essential PH-1 sports a 5.71-inch 2560 x 1312 display, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. This phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with Android 7.1 Nougat. The device packs in a 3,040mAh non-removable battery, while two 13-megapixel shooters are placed on the phone’s back side. An 8-megapixel snapper is placed on the front side of the Essential PH-1, while Bluetooth 5.0 is also a part of this package.