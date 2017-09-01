Oculus’ Summer Of Rift Sale Ends With 4-Day Flash Sale

Oculus’ Summer of Rift sale is ending with a weekend-long flash sale that is not only adding in new sales and bundle discounts, but also new content for gamers to check out. The best part about it for those that have the Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, or both, is that the weekend-long sale has already started, and since Monday is Labor Day Oculus is including it in the weekend, meaning gamers will have had a total of four days to grab the game deals they want most from Oculus before things hike back up to full retail cost, also keeping in mind that today is near over and there is really only three and half days left.

All together Oculus has 45 different titles on sale in the Oculus Store right now, with discounts that are reaching up to 50 percent off depending on the title selected. Granted the discounts will vary and not all of the games will be at the highest savings amount Oculus is offering, but that’s perhaps all the more reason for gamers to go through the entire list so they make sure they don’t miss out on something they really want, and could snag for a good price.

Included and of note when it comes to the games on sale is Star Trek: Bridge Crew, which is currently on sale right now for just $25, and lets gamers and their friends play the roles of the crew of the U.S.S. Aegis, of course, only one person can be the captain, so there may be some trade-off here required between friends to make things fair (because doesn’t want to sit in the Captain’s seat and give commands). It’s also not just games on sale, as there are some apps available at discount too including Virtual Desktop, the Chernobyl VR Project, and TECHNOLUST. Those with the Gear VR aren’t left out either. As mentioned above Gear VR owners will see some content for their platform on sale too, such as Ocean Rift, Drop Dead, and Esper 2. Lastly, there are two bundles to take advantage of which include the Summer Hits bundle, and the Rift Essentials bundle, which are price at $90 and $60 respectively. While the sale will be continuing through the weekend and Monday, it will end at 11:59 on Monday, so you will still have the full day to grab any deals.