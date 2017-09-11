O2 Outs Free Screen Replacement Program For Select Phones

UK-based carrier O2 has launched a new screen replacement program, allowing eligible customers to replace the screen on select devices once every 24 months, free of charge. O2 is now the only carrier in the UK to offer free screen replacements to its customers but as yet, the program applies only to a few smartphones acquired alongside selected tariffs. The list includes the OnePlus 5, and three Samsung flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, as well as the brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

According to the official press release, a recent research conducted by O2 prompted the carrier into offering free screen replacements to its customers. According to the survey, 51 percent of smartphone owners in the UK have cracked the screen on their devices at least once. Furthermore, up to 7.5 million smartphone users in the UK are currently utilizing a handset with a cracked screen, and needless to say, O2 wants to change this and improve the quality of life for its customers. Certain conditions apply, however, and in addition to having to own one of the aforementioned smartphones, customers are also required to acquire the devices alongside a 24-month 30GB+ carrier agreement with O2. Eligible customers can take advantage of a free screen replacement by calling the Pay Monthly customer service, and a courier will collect the damaged device the next day and provide a replacement unit.

At the moment only four flagship phones are covered by the free screen replacement program, however, O2 also mentions that additional devices may be added in the future. It’s also worth noting that three of the four smartphones covered by the screen replacement program are manufactured by Samsung and carry bezel-free Infinity Displays, which are arguably more susceptible to cracking as they cover a considerably larger area of the front panel and are more exposed from various angles. One of the worst scenarios imagined by a smartphone enthusiast is to purchase a brand new border-less smartphone and have its screen cracked. Having said that, O2 customers who may want to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or acquire one of the existing Galaxy S8 models on a 30GB+ contract can now rest more easily knowing that they can also take advantage of a free screen replacement included in their 2-year carrier agreement. Refer to the source link below for more details.