Nubia Z17 Mini Limited Edition With 6GB Of RAM Hits India

Following the release of the Nubia Z17 mini in India a few months ago, Nubia has now launched the Limited Edition version of the smartphone, offering more RAM and storage, as well as a new color option and a slightly more powerful processor. While the Nubia Z17 mini launched back in June comes with the Snapdragon 652, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of native storage space, the Nubia Z17 mini Limited Edition is equipped with the Snapdragon 653, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal memory. The processor change is minor, but the extra RAM and storage mark a more notable upgrade.

The Nubia Z17 mini Limited Edition features a 5.2-inch display with 2.5D curved glass and a full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution. The octa-core SoC ships with four ARM Cortex A72 cores clocked at 1.95GHz and four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.44GHz, as well as the Adreno 510 GPU. The phone’s storage can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card, the Chinese original equipment manufacturer said. The Nubia Z17 mini Limited Edition further comes with hybrid dual-SIM support, i.e. one of its SIM slots supports a micro SIM, while the other can fit either a nano SIM or a microSD card. Other notable specs include a dual rear camera setup with two 13-megapixel sensors (monochrome + RGB) and a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a wide-angle lens which is supposed to be relatively capable even in low-light conditions.

The new Nubia Z17 mini Limited Edition has a sleek metal unibody design, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 2,950mAh battery, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, GPS, and GLONASS support. On the software side, the smartphone runs the older Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company’s proprietary Nubia UI 4.0 on top. The Nubia Z17 mini Limited Edition will launch exclusively on Amazon India tomorrow and will be priced at Rs. 21,499 ($335), being available in a new Aurora Blue color option. The regular Nubia Z17 mini with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage launched at Rs. 19,999 ($312) but it’s currently on sale on Amazon India for Rs. 15,999 ($250). It’s currently unclear whether the smartphone is meant to be released in more markets in the coming months.